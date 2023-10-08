Alec Baldwin, 65, and wife Hilaria, 39, bring all of their seven children for rare family outing at the 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The 31st annual Hamptons International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, October 5.

On day three, Alec Baldwin, 65, and wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, decided to bring the whole family to the event, which takes place every year in East Hampton, New York.

At one point, the couple managed a miraculous feat by gathering all seven children for a few photos on the red carpet.

The proud mother and Boston native knelt down while holding the youngest of the brood, Iliaria, dressed in dark blue jeans, a brown sweater and black leather boots.

The rest of the children showed patience and struck a few poses, including Carmen, ten, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, two, and Ilaria, one.

Alec stood proudly in the back with a big smile, wearing a plaid shirt and his arms wrapped around Romeo, Rafael and Carmen.

The couple met at a restaurant in New York in February 2011 and started dating in August.

They decided to tie the knot in a Catholic ceremony at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City

Along with his seven children who he shares with Hilaria, Alec also has a daughter Ireland, 28, who he shares with ex-wife and actress Kim Basinger.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who hails from Amityville, New York, has been a longtime supporter of the festival. He has been a board member of the HIFF for more than twenty years and has been co-chairman since 2015.

Approximately 18,000 visitors attend each festival and nearly a hundred films are shown each year, including an annual representation of at least twenty countries and a prize package worth more than $200,000.

Founded in 1992 by Joyce Robinson, HIFF serves as a celebration of independent film in various forms, while providing a forum for independent filmmakers with diverse global perspectives.

The festival places a special emphasis on new filmmakers with a diversity of ideas, as a means to not only showcase the festival content and its creators, but also to inspire and inform audiences.

The Hamptons International Film Festival mainly shows short films, documentaries and narrative films and is eligible for the Academy Awards.

Over the past 31 years, HIFF has distributed nearly $5 million to its many winners, according to the HIFF website.

This year, the organization is awarding emerging filmmakers $34,000 in cash and more than $90,000 in in-kind goods and services through the various prizes up for grabs.

Awards presented each year include Competition Awards such as Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Narrative Short Film, DocVictor Rabinowitz & Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice, New York Women in Film & Television Awards, University Short Film Showcase Awards, as well as the Suffolk County Next Exposure grant.

There are also the Audience Awards, where the HIFF audience selects their favorite films in three categories: Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best Short Film.