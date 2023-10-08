MLS fans are left GUTTED as Lionel Messi’s playoff hopes come to an end after his first Inter Miami defeat: ‘Wish he could have made it’

<!–

Lionel Messi’s participation in the match in the second half was not enough as Inter Miami conceded a late goal in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening, ending post-season hopes as the fans left disappointed by the defeat on Saturday evening. social media.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had missed five of his last six matches due to a leg injury, was not in the starting line-up but was expected to feature at some point in this weekend’s match.

Anticipating a second-half performance, fans at the DRV PNK Stadium shouted his name as Messi and his teammates began the warm-up on the sidelines in the second half. The shouting intensified as Messi approached midfield and started the match in the 55th minute.

He made an immediate impression, drawing a foul and a free kick in the 59th minute. But his shot from 25 yards sailed high and wide.

Cincinnati, in first place in the Eastern Conference, won the match after Alvaro Barreal’s go-ahead goal in the 78th minute. Messi was awarded another free kick during stoppage time, but his equalizer went wide left, leaving fans disappointed as they now have to wait until February before Messi can return to MLS action, with the season starting with the winner and halfway ends. – October of every year.

Lionel Messi will miss the MLS play-offs in his debut season as a footballer in America

Fans were saddened by Messi’s inability to lead the Herons from last place to the MLS playoffs

‘Too bad for Messi, but it was always going to be an almost impossible task to reach the play-offs after the start of Inter Miami. But the 2024 MLS Cup winners just write it in the books,” said an Inter Miami fan

“MLS is so bad… like (Red Bull New York) has a chance to make the playoffs and Messi doesn’t,” another user tweeted.

“Sad to see that Messi’s return wasn’t enough to take Inter Miami to the play-offs,” said another person.

‘Everyone hates to see the GOAT sad. I wish he could have made it and gone far,” said one fan of the Argentinian. ‘So nice to watch.’

‘These boys were one of the better teams in the (second) half of the season and won the Leagues Cup. They have played a lot of football in recent months. Regroup this offseason and come back stronger,” someone else shared. Nothing to be ashamed of.’

“Obviously sad that @InterMiamiCF lost and were eliminated from the playoffs. However, this means that @FCBarcelona has a great opportunity to bring the GOAT back home #Messi #bringmessiback,” said one user.

“Messi should have started, it would have been an easy win for Inter Miami,” an angry fan of The Herons shared on X, referring to Miami head coach Tata Martino’s choice to bring Messi off the bench with 35 minutes remaining to play in Saturday’s game. game.

Other fans pointed to an opportunity for Messi to return to Barcelona on loan and for Miami to strengthen in the off-season, especially in defence.

The loss held Miami (9-17-6) to 33 points with two games remaining, while ninth-place Montreal, which occupied the Eastern Conference’s ninth and final playoff berth, solidified its spot with its 4-1 victory on Portland.

Miami went 1-2-2 with Messi out of the lineup. The 36-year-old likely played his last MLS game of the season after Miami’s elimination. He also has ongoing World Cup qualifying commitments with Argentina against Paraguay and Peru on October 12 and 17 respectively.

Messi has scored 12 goals in the combined 13 league and cup games he has played since joining Inter Miami on a three-year deal in July. Miami was 8-0-4 with Messi before Saturday’s loss.

Cincinnati (20-5-8, 68 points) has already clinched first place in the East and a first-round bye. For Cincinnati, the win also avenged a home loss to Miami in the US Open Cup semifinal on August 23.

Miami’s remaining regular season games are a home and road game against Charlotte on October 18 and 21.