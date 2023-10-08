Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah: Martyr Imad Mughniyeh Units shelled 3 Israeli posts in occupied Shebaa Farms

    NNA – Hezbollah issued the following statement:

    ldquo;In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

    ldquo;Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged, and indeed God is capable of granting them victory.

    ldquo;On the path to liberate the remaining part of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance and the steadfast and heroic Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack this Sunday, on October 8, 2023, targeting three Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region. These sites include the radar site, Zabdin site, and Ruwaisat site, using a significant number of artillery shells and guided missiles, resulting in direct hits on these sites. Victory comes only from God, the Almighty, the Wise.rdquo;

