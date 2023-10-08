Where to watch Australia vs. India: Cricket World Cup free live stream

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Watch Australia at bat against India in the Cricket World Cup with these free live streams.

Pankaj Nangia (Stringe) / Getty Images

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is upon us, and cricket fans around the globe are gearing up for a tournament that promises unforgettable runs and close innings. The tournament continues today with Australia and host nation India’s first game. You can use free Cricket World Cup live streams to watch Australia vs. India.

The free live stream is limited to Australian viewers by default, but you can access the stream from other countries with some digital maneuvering. We’ll show you how to watch Cricket World Cup live streams for free using a VPN. Short for virtual private network, these handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing, so you can hop onto one of the all-inclusive streaming sources listed below.

2023 Cricket World Cup live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)Australia: 9Now (select matches free) | Foxtel via Kayo Sports (AUD$25 monthly)UK: Sky Sports Cricket via Now TV (£34.99 £21.99 monthly)USA: ESPN Plus ($5.99)When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

Where to watch Australia vs. India Cricket World Cup live streams free

Australia is one of the only countries with a free Cricket World Cup live stream, courtesy of streaming service 9Now (some will be on sister channel 9Gem; check full TV guide listings here). You won’t find every scheduled Cricket World Cup match there, but you can be sure all the matches that Australia’s playing will air, including Australia vs. India. Here’s a complete list of free matches you can view at 9Now:

DateMatchOctober 8Australia vs. IndiaOctober 12Australia vs. South AfricaOctober 14India vs. PakistanOctober 16Australia vs. Sri LankaOctober 20Australia vs. PakistanOctober 21England vs. South AfricaOctober 22India vs. New ZealandOctober 25Australia vs. NetherlandsOctober 28Australia vs. New ZealandOctober 29India vs. EnglandNovember 4Australia vs. EnglandNovember 5India vs. South AfricaNovember 7Australia vs. AfghanistanNovember 11Australia vs. BangladeshNovember 15Semi-Final 1November 16Semi-Final 2November 19Final

Normally, 9Now requires you to be an Australian resident, but you can use a VPN to circumvent the block and sign up for a free account to access the streaming service. A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re connecting from servers within those countries.

In the case of the Cricket World Cup, you can connect through an Australian server, and 9Now will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services such as ESPN Plus in the United States, which will show all Cricket World Cup games starting at $5.99 monthly. The UK has coverage via Sky Sports Cricket on Now TV, currently £21 per month.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams.

If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to learn more about the product? Take a look at our ExpressVPN review.

How to watch Australia vs. India with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to an Australian location.Go to: 9Now (Australia).Sign in or create a free login.Watch Australia vs. India.When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

Cricket World Cup schedule

Below is a full schedule of upcoming Cricket World Cup games that will run through the November 19 final. All times below are in US Eastern.

October 2023

Sunday, October 8 — India vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 9 — New Zealand vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 10 — England vs. Bangladesh 1:00 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 10 — Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 11 — India vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 12 — Australia vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 13 — New Zealand vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 14 — India vs. Pakistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 15 — England vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 16 — Australia vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 17 — South Africa vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 18 — New Zealand vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 19 — India vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 20 — Australia vs. Pakistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 21 — Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 21 — England vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 22 — India vs. New Zealand 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 23 — Pakistan vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 24 — South Africa vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 25 — Australia vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 26 — England vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 27 — Pakistan vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 28 — Australia vs. New Zealand 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 28 — Netherlands vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 29 — India vs. England 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 30 — Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 31 — Pakistan vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDT

November 2023

Wednesday, November 1 — New Zealand vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 2 — India vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, November 3 — Netherlands vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 4 — New Zealand vs. Pakistan 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 4 — England vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, November 5 — India vs. South Africa 3:30 a.m. EDTMonday, November 6 — Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 3:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, November 7 — Australia vs. Afghanistan 3:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, November 8 — England vs. Netherlands 3:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 9 — New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka 3:30 a.m. EDTFriday, November 10 — South Africa vs. Afghanistan 3:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 11 — Australia vs. Bangladesh 12:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 11 — England vs. Pakistan 3:30 a.m. EDTSunday, November 12 — India vs. Netherlands 3:30 a.m. EDT

Semi-Finals

Wednesday, November 15 — 1st Place vs. 4th Place 3:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 16 — 2nd Place vs. 3rd Place 3:30 a.m. EDT

Final

Sunday, November 19 — Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2 3:30 a.m. EDT

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

