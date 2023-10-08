Erin McNaught goes Instagram official with her new music producer boyfriend Stace Cadet following split from rapper Example

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Erin McNaught was recently spotted romancing her new boyfriend, music producer Stasi ‘Stace Cadet’ Kotaras.

And on Sunday, the model took the next step in their relationship by becoming Instagram official.

Sharing a gallery of loved-up photos with her 183,000 followers, Erin was ready to show off her beauty.

“Our recent adventures QT/Magnetic Island,” she captioned the post.

In one photo, the couple is seen smiling as they stand in the snow after a ski trip to Queenstown, New Zealand.

Model Erin McNaught, 41, (left) went Instagram official on Sunday with her new music producer boyfriend Stasi ‘Stace Cadet’ Kotaras (right) – following her shocking split from rapper Example

In another photo, Erin is seen wedged between two rocks, wearing a crop top and denim skirt while vacationing in Magnetic Island.

The pair have not yet formally announced their relationship, but shared some flirty exchanges on Instagram last month.

‘The last part of life. It’s been good for me,” McNaught wrote alongside a slew of photos, with a love heart emoji.

“Yes, I do,” Stace Cadet replied with a wink and two heart emojis.

The mum-of-two left a fire and heart emoji on his post about making a ‘little mix’ for the ‘legends at Triple J’.

Erin and her ex-husband, rapper Preview, real name Elliot Gleave, announced their divorce in October last year.

The A-list couple was married from 2013 to 2022.

The performer is now in a relationship with art advisor Daisy Cox, who has moved to Australia to be with him.

Example wrote that their romance came to a “natural end” after 11 years together and said he and Erin will continue to happily co-parent their sons Evander, seven, and Ennio, five.

In a joint Instagram statement, the couple explained: ‘At the start of the British summer we decided to separate. We have had eleven wonderful years together, but just a little too many adventures.

‘Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes sorting things out, but we came to the realization that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end.

“So we decided to go our separate ways while there is still an abundance of love and respect for each other.

“We have been happily and effectively co-parenting for almost six months now and our boys are surrounded with love.”

Continuing his statement, he wrote, “Due to Elliot’s busy summer schedule in Europe for fourteen weeks, Erin and the boys flew to London for four weeks so that Elliot didn’t have to go months without seeing Evander and Ennio.

‘We had a great family holiday and look forward to more in the future. We have had incredible support from our closest friends and family, who are proud of the way they are handling this separation.

“We have disabled commenting to protect ourselves, our children and closest friends and family. Please don’t feel the need to text or DM us, whoever you are.”