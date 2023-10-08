Suspect at Large in Case of Retired University Dean, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Found Fatally Shot on Vermont Trail

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A retired college dean and wife of a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer has been found dead on her “favorite” hiking trail in Vermont.

The wife of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ron Powers, 81, was shot to death on a railroad track near the campus of Vermont State University — where she was formerly dean — in Castleton.

Honoree Fleming, 77, died of a gunshot to the head and the medical examiner ruled the shooting a homicide, police said.

Vermont State Police are asking the public, businesses and hunters in the areas near the Castleton campus of State Vermont University to monitor their security cameras and CCTV footage for clues that could lead to finding the suspect.

An unknown witness reported that a suspect – described as a 6-foot-1 white male with short dark hair and wearing a gray T-shirt and a black backpack – was seen near the scene of the crime after the gunshots heard. ABC news reported.

The Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail where Fleming’s body was found is just a mile from the Castleton campus of the university where she previously worked.

Vermont State University’s Castleton campus described Fleming as a “beloved teacher” who will be “deeply missed.”

Powers and Fleming had two sons, one of whom tragically died by suicide in 2005 before turning 21. The writer was open about how both of the couple’s sons suffered from schizophrenia.

Powers posted online Friday: “There is a dragnet for her killer across the area. Police believe it was random, but all possibilities remain open.”

The Castleton campus is closed Friday due to the incident and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for those on campus due to the investigation.

Fleming previously served on the faculty at Trinity College, Middlebury College and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Powers shared the “heartbreaking” news in a Facebook post, saying he was “in shock” and there were times he wished he could cry.

Powers shared the “heartbreaking news” with friends in a Facebook post: “To my friends – I have heartbreaking news. Dear Honoree was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon as she walked along her favorite trail near the university.

“The killer fired one shot – possibly two – into the side of her head and walked away. She died instantly.

“Dean and I are…well, I don’t have to tell you. Dean’s regular medications keep him stable, and he has his best friend with him. Outside they have a small campfire. As for me, I’m still in shock.

‘There are times when I wish to God that I could cry. I will. I’ll post more as more details come in. And I will write more, much more, about my beloved Honoree when I can.

“Those of you who knew her know she had a beautiful name. I have never known a more genuine heart and soul than hers. She took far more than half of my heart and soul.

‘Honoree. I’m sure most of you want to write. (Do not call.) Please understand that I cannot answer you individually, at least for a long time. And don’t desecrate her luminous spirit with emojis. Thank you all, on behalf of Honoree and me, for your loving friendship.”

“Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton. Our deepest condolences go out to her husband, Ron, family and friends.

“This is an incredible tragedy for the Castleton campus and for the entire Vermont State University. Honoree will be greatly missed.”