Tenenti: We urge everyone to exercise restraint to prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation

NNA- ldquo;Early this morning, UNIFIL peacekeepers monitored the launching of several missiles from southeastern Lebanon towards the territory occupied by Israel in the Kafr Shuba area, asnbsp;a result, the Israeli side responded with artillery fire towards Lebanon,quot;nbsp;UNIFIL official spokesman Andrea Tenenti announced this morning.

Tenenti added: quot;We are in contact with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more dangerous escalation.quot;

The UN spokesperson pointed out that quot;UNIFIL peacekeepers are in their positions, carrying out their tasks and continuing to work, including from shelters for their safety.quot;

He added: quot;We urge everyone to exercise restraint and take advantage of the liaison and coordination mechanisms undertaken by UNIFIL to reduce the escalation and prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;