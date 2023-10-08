Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: We urge everyone to exercise restraint to prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation

    By

    Oct 8, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA- ldquo;Early this morning, UNIFIL peacekeepers monitored the launching of several missiles from southeastern Lebanon towards the territory occupied by Israel in the Kafr Shuba area, asnbsp;a result, the Israeli side responded with artillery fire towards Lebanon,quot;nbsp;UNIFIL official spokesman Andrea Tenenti announced this morning.

    Tenenti added: quot;We are in contact with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more dangerous escalation.quot;

    The UN spokesperson pointed out that quot;UNIFIL peacekeepers are in their positions, carrying out their tasks and continuing to work, including from shelters for their safety.quot;

    He added: quot;We urge everyone to exercise restraint and take advantage of the liaison and coordination mechanisms undertaken by UNIFIL to reduce the escalation and prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lou Ferrigno’s wife Carla files for divorce after 43 years of marriage, claiming he exposed his mistress and subjected her to an abusive relationship while she coped with dementia.

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Nathan Lyon makes shock bid to feature in the Cricket World Cup as veteran spinner insists he can help Australia solve injury crisis despite suffering serious calf injury during the Ashes

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Suspect at Large in Case of Retired University Dean, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Found Fatally Shot on Vermont Trail

    Oct 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Lou Ferrigno’s wife Carla files for divorce after 43 years of marriage, claiming he exposed his mistress and subjected her to an abusive relationship while she coped with dementia.

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Nathan Lyon makes shock bid to feature in the Cricket World Cup as veteran spinner insists he can help Australia solve injury crisis despite suffering serious calf injury during the Ashes

    Oct 8, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: We urge everyone to exercise restraint to prevent the rapid deterioration of the security situation

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Suspect at Large in Case of Retired University Dean, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Found Fatally Shot on Vermont Trail

    Oct 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy