Nathan Lyon makes shock bid to feature in the Cricket World Cup as veteran spinner insists he can help Australia solve injury crisis despite suffering serious calf injury during the Ashes

Nathan Lyon has contacted coach Andrew McDonald to express interest in joining Australia’s World Cup squad in India in case of more injuries.

Lyon, Australia’s greatest ever Test off-spinner, suffered a serious calf injury during the second Ashes Test at Lords in late June and has not played since.

The 35-year-old began a long recovery period but has since resumed bowling and will make his return to the field via premier cricket on October 14.

He aims to make his NSW comeback in the Marsh Cup match against Adelaide on October 20 and put a frustrating four months behind him once and for all.

‘It was very challenging in the beginning when the boys were still playing in the Ashes. “I noticed I was having a pretty hard time mentally,” he said.

‘But apart from that, the rehabilitation and the calves are going very well. It was a nice break.”

Ashton Agar withdrew from Australia’s World Cup squad late last month with a calf injury, leaving Adam Zampa as the only specialist tweaker for the tournament in spin-friendly India.

Batsman Glenn Maxwell is another spin option, as is Travis Head if he recovers from a broken hand in time.

Lyon would be keen to be considered for a call-up if more injuries meant Australia needed a deeper spin rotation.

“I recently texted Andrew McDonald when Ashton Agar was ruled out and said, ‘Just to be clear, I’m bowling again. “I’m right to go,” he said.

“If that happens, I would do everything I can to go to the World Cup.”

Lyon has made a name for himself internationally in the game’s longest format in 122 Tests, but has represented Australia 31 times in white-ball cricket.

The most recent of his 29 ODI caps came during the 2019 World Cup in England.

“I would be more than comfortable going in and doing it if I had to,” Lyon said.

‘But if you say that, a lot of things must go wrong. Let’s hope for Australia’s sake that this doesn’t happen.

“Hopefully they go out and have a really good campaign.”

But Pat Cummins is short of spinners after Ashton Agar’s injury

Maxwell earned Player of the Match honors for taking four wickets in his most recent ODI appearance against India last month, while Head enjoyed success on tour in Sri Lanka last year.

Lyon supported the pair to make significant changes.

“I feel like Maxy’s skills are there. “He is extremely confident in his skills, so I am 100 percent behind his ability to do the job there,” he said.

“If Travis Head comes back, if he’s fit, I dare say his free breaks could be quite effective too.”