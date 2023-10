NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday contacted his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, with whom he discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the preparations for an urgent meeting for the Arab foreign ministers in Cairo.

The pair also discussed Bou Habib#39;s imminent visit to Syria, aimed at tackling the displaced Syrians issue.

===========R.A.H.