    Anti-rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

    Oct 9, 2023

    NNA – Anti-rocket sirens followed by the sound of blasts were heard Monday in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as Israel#39;s army battled Hamas militants in southern towns for the third consecutive day.

    Palestinian groups said they have fired a new barrage of missiles at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, saying it comes in response to attacks on civilians in Gaza.

    The Israeli army pressed on with air strikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting the Palestinians Hamas group which had launched a massive surprise dawn assault on Israel on Saturday. —-AFP

