NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, met on Monday with Ambassador designate of Germany to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stouml;ckl-Stillfried, who came on a protocol visit.

Bou Habib later received Egypt#39;s Ambassador Yasser Elwy, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

