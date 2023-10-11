How I, a Bodybuilder, Conquered a Whopping 20,000 Calories on an Exhilarating ‘Insane’ Cheat Day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A greedy bodybuilder ate more than most people could chew when he wolfed down gut-busting portions of food to consume 20,000 calories in a day.

Jack Manchester, 29, from Leeds, gobbled up huge bowls of mouth-watering snacks on his ‘cheat day’, which TikTok followers described as ‘crazy’.

Her 20,000-calorie cheat day includes dishes like 12 syrup- and Nutella-infused crumpets, six turkey-filled pita breads, and huge scoops of ice cream piled atop 16 delicious Dominos cookies.

But the gigantic gorges often leave Jack slumped on the couch, filled with food and regret.

The bodybuilder frequently shares clips of him eating mountains of food on TikTok, but this was the highest calorie intake he’s ever had in a day of extreme eating.

Jack’s Extreme Food Cheat Day BREAKFAST 150g oatmeal, 80g chocolate, 40g Nutella, 30g peanut butter, 20g honey and two bananas Calories: 1,715 MORNING SNACKS 12 crumpets, 70g Nutella, 170g peanut butter, 150g maple syrup, two bananas, crepe made with 300g Krusteaz mix, 100g jam Calories: 4,945 LUNCH Six pittas with 125 g of turkey, two cinnamon rolls Calories: 1,635 AFTERNOON SNACKS More cinnamon rolls Calories: 625 DINNER Chicken curry, shrimp curry, two naan breads, two portions of rice, two double cheese pizzas Calories: 4,300 DESSERT Three biscuits, 80g of chocolate sauce, 150g of ice cream Calories: 3,650 LATE NIGHT MEAL 16 Domino’s biscuits, ice cream, 30 grams of Nutella, 25 grams of peanut butter, 60 grams of chocolate and honey. Calories: 3,650 Total calories: 20,520

But the bodybuilder admitted that indulging to this extent is not sustainable and won’t happen often.

Jack said: “I’m a bodybuilder; I just have big cheat days.

“It was unique and will never happen again; It’s not healthy.’

However, between monster meals, Jack makes sure to take time to exercise.

After licking his plates, Jack opted for a low-intensity walking workout, but he walked an impressive 30,000 steps.

Jack has dedicated his page to preaching positive mental health around food, consumed in moderation.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on Jack’s eating habits, and many were impressed.

Jack acknowledged that binge day is not sustainable, but he considers it a cheat day which is okay in moderation.

Viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Jack’s busy day of eating, with one praising his efforts.

One user said: “You must have an unreal sweet tooth bro! I don’t know how you do it! I’d be more for the savory side but Jesus, 20,000 calories is INSANE!’

Another wrote: “What an effort. »

A third person added: “That would make me the week bro. »

A fourth said: “I would be full the day after the first meal.”