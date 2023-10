NNA – Moscow and the Arab League will work to quot;stop the bloodshedquot; in Israel and Gaza, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday as he met the group#39;s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Russia.

quot;I am sure that Russia and the Arab League (will cooperate) above all else to stop the bloodshed,quot; Lavrov said. Aboul Gheit said the Arab League quot;condemns violence, but from all sides.quot; —-AFP

==========R.A.H.