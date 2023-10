NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed, at his Ain-el-Tineh residence on Monday, Vice Head of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council, Sheikh Ali Khatib, with whom he discussed the general situation and latest developments.

Berri later met with Ambassador designate of Germany to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stouml;ckl-Stillfried, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new diplomatic post in the country.

