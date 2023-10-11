Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti says UNIFIL ‘ready to deploy to decrease tension and keep area along the Blue Line stable’

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Asked by the National News Agency (NNA) about what UNIFIL is doing to address demonstrations we have seen on the Blue Line, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: ldquo;According to some reports, there have been individuals gathering near the Blue Line, but as of this morning we have not seen any significant gatherings.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;We continue to monitor the situation closely, and our peacekeepers are ready to deploy to decrease tension and keep the area along the Blue Line stable,rdquo; added Tenenti.

