Death toll in Gaza Strip and West Bank rises to 508, including 91 children, since Saturday – Health Ministry

NNA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank rose to 508 and 2,800 wounded since Saturday, today said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

It said 493 were killed in air strikes in the Gaza Strip and 2,751 wounded, including 91 children and 61 women, while the toll in the West Bank governorates reached 15, including two minors, and about 80 wounded.

The Ministry of Health said four were killed, including a minor, in Jerusalem, two in Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate, four in the Hebron Governorate, two in the Nablus governorate, two in Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate, and a child in Qalqilya Governorate.

The Israeli occupation warplanes launched hundreds of successive and violent raids in the last hours on all governorates of the Gaza Strip, targeting residential towers and buildings, civilian and service facilities, and mosques, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries, most of whom were women, children and elderly. —-WAFA

