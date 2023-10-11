Dozens killed and injured in a new Israeli massacre in the northern Gaza Strip

NNA – Dozens of people were killed, all civilians, in a new Israeli massacre when Israel warplanes fired missiles at a market and a mosque in Shati and Jabalya refugee camps in the north of the Gaza Strip, reported WAFA correspondent.

He said the warplanes fired several missiles at a mosque in the center of Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, killing and wounding a number of people and causing heavy destruction to homes in the area, as well as the infrastructure.

Warplanes also fired missiles at the market area in the center of Jabalya refugee camp hitting an area known as Trans in the crowded market killing and wounding dozens, and causing heavy destruction. —-WAFA

