NNA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Monday ordered a quot;complete siegequot; on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

quot;We are putting a complete siege on Gaza… No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it#39;s all closed,quot; Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to 2.3 people. —AFP

