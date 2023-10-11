Linda Burney’s Absence at Channel Seven’s Voice Debate: Unveiling the New Face of the Voice Campaign as Her Stand-In

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Linda Burney was invited to debate Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Lidia Thorpe on the merits of the Indigenous Voice in Parliament on Channel Seven’s special on Sunday night, but she declined.

Instead, his junior minister, Malarndirri McCarthy, came face to face with two of the most vocal senators in Australian politics.

Ms Burney did, however, appear on ABC’s Q+A on Monday evening.

Although she has been targeted and criticized throughout the campaign for her ability to answer questions on the fly, her assistant has handled heated exchanges with journalists in the run-up to this weekend’s referendum, in drawing on her experience as a Walkley Award-nominated journalist.

During question time, ministerial colleagues rushed to Ms Burney’s side to answer the opposition’s onslaught of questions on Voice, while critics accused her of failing to persuade ordinary Australians to vote yes on October 14.

Senator McCarthy could be considered a safer pair of hands during heated exchanges with journalists just five days before the historic referendum, given her extensive experience as a Walkley Prize-nominated journalist.

As the campaign ramped up in the community and left the Canberra bubble, Ms Burney largely let Senator McCarthy handle the media calls.

Ms. McCarthy appeared as a guest on News from the skythe ABC’s Q&A, in new Voice advertising material and, most recently, in a live debate with Seven’s Spotlight in which Ms Burney reportedly refused to take part.

Host Liam Bartlett made a revelation at the event, revealing: “Just for the record, for the benefit of our audience… we must point out that the Minister of Aboriginal Affairs has refused to take part in this debate, and especially to discuss you. , Senator Price.

“I just want to get this on the record, I think it’s important.”

A No campaign source later told Daily Mail Australia there had been no surprise when Ms Burney’s name was not included in the debate.

“We have been calling for a debate for months, but Senator Burney has been desperate to avoid a one-on-one with Senator Nampijinpa Price,” the source said.

“But we don’t mind too much, because Senator McCarthy’s final speech on Sunday night was a disaster for the Yes campaign.”

The source said: “Ultimately the problem is not with their sellers, but with their product. Australians simply do not want to be divided along racial lines in their Constitution.

Ms McCarthy was a weekday news presenter for ABC News in Darwin and established her own community radio station in 1998 before entering politics.

The media blitz saw Ms McCarthy catapulted into the spotlight at a time when the Yes campaign desperately needed to inject a fresh face into the debate.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Burney was targeted and criticized throughout the campaign for her ability to answer questions on the fly.

Ms McCarthy was thrust into the spotlight at a time when the Yes campaign desperately needed to inject a fresh face into the debate.

Like Ms Price, Ms McCarthy represents the Northern Territory in the Senate.

Initially, she worked as a reporter and news anchor for ABC from 1989, when she joined as a teenage cadet, under the name Barbara McCarthy.

Ms McCarthy was a weekday news presenter for ABC News in Darwin and established her own community radio station in 1998 before entering politics.

Before winning a seat in the federal Senate in the 2016 federal election, she served in the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories from 2005 to 2012.

She then took a break from politics and returned to journalism with NITV, where she was nominated for a Walkley Award for her investigation into the Bowraville murders, and two further Walkley nominations for an article on a Mercedes Benz advert filmed in a place of cultural significance. to indigenous communities.

Ms Burney has been repeatedly criticized for her handling of questions and criticism on Voice.

She said in July that she would not debate Senator Nampijinpa Price, despite repeated requests to do so.

She argued that Voice was not about politics and Canberra, and that speaking with ordinary Australians would remain her priority.

“We want an honest and open conversation with Australia about the path to a better future,” she said at the time.

“They want typical political conflict and obstruction.”

Pictured: Ms McCarthy when she was Northern Territory Tourism Minister, posing with Opera Winfrey