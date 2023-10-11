Major US Airlines Cancel Flights to Tel Aviv amid Escalating Conflict: Delta, American, and United React to Hamas’ Most Devastating Attack on Israel in Half a Century

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Several US airlines have suspended flights to Israel as the country faces the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history.

Flights from New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Miami fly regularly to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. On Sunday, most of these services were suspended until further notice.

Israeli officials said Monday that a Hamas rocket did not impact the airport’s international terminal, despite video on social media showing smoke coming from the building.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday, but had suspended the flights “until conditions permit them to resume.” One flight, headed to Israel from San Francisco on Saturday evening, turned back mid-flight.

Delta representatives said flights “are canceled until this week” as they monitor the situation to make any necessary changes to the schedule. American Airlines has also suspended services.

Delta Airlines, which operates regular flights to Tel-Aviv, said it has suspended flights but would continue to work with the U.S. government to get Americans out of the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration has urged US pilots to exercise ‘extreme caution’ when flying in Israeli airspace during the conflict

Delta also said it would work with U.S. government officials to ensure U.S. citizens can leave the country safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration has urged US pilots to exercise “extreme caution” when flying in Israeli airspace during the conflict.

While Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline flying between China and Israel, canceled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday. Korean made a similar announcement.

“Future operations at TLV will be suspended until conditions permit them to resume,” United said in a statement.”

Delta said it is “working to safely return Delta people to the U.S. and will work with the U.S. government as appropriate to assist in the repatriation of U.S. citizens who wish to return home.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security as our top priority and will adjust our operations as necessary,” American Airlines said.

International airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair, Brussels Airline, Transvaria, Iberia Express, ITA and Aegean Airlines, have suspended their services until further notice.

British Airways has not yet suspended travel, but said it is offering bookers the opportunity to be flexible with their travel plans.

Passengers wait at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, as international airlines continue to suspend flights

The conflict led to major disruption at Tel Aviv airport, with American Airlines, Emirates, Lufthansa and Ryanair among the airlines with flights canceled

It is unknown how many Americans remain trapped in Israel as the attacks continue.

More than two days after Hamas launched its surprise attack from Gaza, the army said the fighting had largely subsided for the time being.

Israel’s famed military and intelligence apparatus was completely overwhelmed, bringing fierce battles to the streets for the first time in decades.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday, heralding greater fighting and a possible ground attack on Gaza – a move that has caused mounting casualties in the past.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy “the military and governance capabilities” of the militant group, which has deep roots in Gaza.

As Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza and its tanks and drones guarded gaps in the border fence to prevent more infiltrations, Palestinian militants continued to fire barrages of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. A video posted online appeared to show a plume of smoke near a terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport.

There was no immediate word of casualties or damage from the latest bombing.