WAFA: Health minister urges international intervention to stop Israeli attacks on medical staff, ambulances in Gaza

NNA – Minister of Health Mai Alkaila today called on the international community to take urgent action to curb the Israeli occupation aggression against medical centers, ambulances and crews in the Gaza Strip.

Alkaila accused the Israeli occupation in a statement of deliberately bombing hospitals and ambulances and killing and injuring crews, which she stressed is a major and clear violation of all international laws and conventions.

Meanwhile, an Israeli warplane today attacked an ambulance northwest of Gaza, destroying the ambulance and wounding its crew and the patientnbsp;it was transporting, said WAFA correspondent.

