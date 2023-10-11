Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Arabia sends letter of intent to FIFA for 2034 World Cup

    Oct 9, 2023

    NNA – Saudi Arabia announced it took the second step to bid for 2034 World Cup by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to world football governing body FIFA on Monday.

    ldquo;Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality,quot; Yasser Al Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said in a statement.

    ldquo;We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football.quot;

    SAFF said that once they declared their intention on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, quot;over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom.quot;

    Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament#39;s centenary.–ESPN

