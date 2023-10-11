Social media has never felt more dangerous

Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023.

REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Social media should, by now, be a more reliable place to follow world events.Trying to keep afloat of events in Israel proves otherwise.Elon Musk recommended fake news accounts on X, while verified users peddled Syrian war imagery.

Over the course of the last two days, millions have witnessed the Middle East’s most sensitive conflict take its latest violent turn through social media.

As Hamas fighters crossed the border into Israel on Saturday, prompting Israeli forces to respond with air strikes on Gaza, social media had a clear function to play: Give people access to real-time, accurate information.

This function is especially important when it involves a complex conflict as historic, violent, and consequential as that between Israel and Hamas.

Yet X in particular remains rife with misinformation and vitriol, even as owner Elon Musk pushes the platform as the bastion of citizen journalism, where users post unfiltered, accurate reporting without involving professional journalists.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist specializing in disinformation at BBC Monitoring, lamented how “the deluge of false posts in the last two days” has been “something else.”

I’ve been fact-checking on Twitter for years, and there’s always plenty of misinformation during major events. But the deluge of false posts in the last two days, many boosted via Twitter Blue, is something else. Neither fact-checkers nor Community Notes can keep up with this. — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 8, 2023

Some of the worst offenders are those who pay for visibility and verification through Twitter Blue, now known as X Premium.

Take this post from Mario Nawfal, a verified user with almost 1 million followers. It purports to show a video of rockets “fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.” It’s actually footage from the Syrian War posted online in 2020, per Sardarizadeh and a Community Notes response to the post.

Thread: Online misinformation about the conflict between Hamas and Israel – day three This video doesn’t show a salvo of rockets fired by Hamas towards Israel. It’s from the Syrian war, and was shared online in 2020. pic.twitter.com/62xm6tpGu7 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 8, 2023

Despite Nawfal’s post being proven false, it remains public as of time of publishing.

Others are misleadingly repurposing content from other platforms.

A video posted to TikTok in 2021 of a march in support of Palestinian rights in Chicago was reposted to X with claims that the march was happening “in Chicago now.”

I’m seeing people I respect suggesting that there might be something inherent to Islam or to being a Muslim that lends itself to the massacres of the innocents by Hamas. This is profoundly and dangerously wrong. Most Muslims want what most Jews want and what I want. A good life. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 9, 2023

One reason might be perverse incentives.

Since July, users signed up to the subscription service have been promised a financial cut of revenue generated from ads appearing among replies to their posts. That may be incentivizing posters to maximize engagement at the expense of truth.

Elon Musk isn’t helping. The billionaire directed his 159 million X followers to two social-media accounts that previously posted fake news. When he first took over the platform almost a year ago, one of his first actions was to fire most of the staff who moderate for misinformation and harmful content.

X is almost 20 years old, older than some of the media outlets covering the conflict right now. The vitriol and inaccurate information posted on the platform through the weekend show the site is far away from achieving Elon Musk’s dream of disintermediated “citizen journalism.”

