Saudi Arabia submit official letter of intent to host the 2034 World Cup – with their bid already seen as a ‘done deal’ – after FIFA gave 2030 edition to six countries across three continents

Saudi Arabia has taken the next step in its bid to host the 2034 World Cup, presenting a letter of intent to FIFA on Monday.

The kingdom first announced its intention to host the legendary competition after the sport’s governing body announced that only bidders from Asia or Oceania would be eligible in 2034.

In the same announcement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed the hosting of the centenary edition of the competition in 2030, and the decision to split hosting duties between six different countries.

Spain, Morocco and Portugal will host the main event, but in honor of the special anniversary, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina will all host opening matches.

Saudi – whose investment in football and the development of their own Pro League has been astronomical over the past 12 months – was initially tipped to be a candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia shared a letter of intent with FIFA to strengthen their bid for the 2034 World Cup

That bid involved Greece, Egypt and Saudi Arabia as co-hosts of the tournament, but plans were scrapped and Saudi Arabia aims to be the sole host in 2034.

But Mail Sport reported that the state’s bid was anything but a ‘done deal’, with the nation moving at pace to secure major competition in football.

“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official entry continues our journey to turn our people’s dreams into reality,” said Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). . statement on Monday.

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football.”

FIFA wants to take swift action in determining the 2023 host: formal interest must be expressed by October 31 and a signed bidding agreement must be submitted by November 30.

FIFA members will then have the opportunity to put their stamp on the host countries of 2030 and 2034 at the end of 2024.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (center right, 2022 World Cup in Qatar) has close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right)

The federation claims that “more than seventy FIFA member associations from different continents have publicly pledged their support to the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s bid received the support this weekend from Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, the president of the Asian Football Confederation, who said that “the entire Asian football family will be united in support of the momentous initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A number of major Saudi Pro League players – including England’s Jordan Henderson – also took to social media to support the bid announcement.

Henderson shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) saying he was “very excited” before adding: “Go Saudi Arabia 2034!”