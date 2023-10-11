Signs you might be ALLERGIC to food, from stomach cramps to sneezing, after death of American chef and TV host Michael Chiarello

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

American chef and television presenter Michael Chiarello died at the age of 61 after suffering an allergic reaction.

He died Friday night, surrounded by family and friends, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, California.

The award-winning TV chef was hospitalized for a week following the reaction that ultimately led to anaphylaxis, according to his Gruppo Chiarello restaurant group.

Allergic reactions are usually mild and trigger symptoms such as abdominal pain and vomiting.

However, they can be very serious and trigger anaphylaxis within minutes of ingesting the offending food or drink.

The Italian-American culinary genius and television host appeared on a number of television shows and opened several restaurants.

Some of the most common symptoms of an allergic reaction can occur ten minutes after ingesting an allergen. Sneezing, runny nose, coughing, stomach cramps, feeling sick, or having itchy skin are signs of an allergic reaction to a food.

COMMON CAUSES OF FOOD ALLERGY Cow milk

eggs

peanuts, soybeans, peas and chickpeas

Nuts, such as walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, pistachios, and Brazil nuts

seafood, such as shrimp, crab, and lobster

wheat

Stomach cramps

Feeling or being sick and experiencing stomach cramps can be signs of an allergic reaction.

Symptoms “almost always” appear within seconds or minutes of eating the offending food, according to the NHS.

However, stomach pain and nausea can also occur with food intolerances, which tend to begin 30 minutes after eating or drinking the product in question.

Allergies affect the immune system and can be life-threatening.

Itchy, swollen skin.

Hives, itchy skin, and swelling are common mild and moderate symptoms of many food allergies.

This itching and swelling can occur externally on the skin or inside the mouth.

In the case of a cow’s milk allergy, for example, symptoms may include itching of the mouth, tongue and throat, as well as swelling of the lips, eyes or face.

In some cases, it can also cause an itchy skin rash, known as hives, says Allergy UK.

Although swelling and skin reactions can be a mild allergy symptom, if your lips, throat and tongue suddenly swell, you should call 999, the NHS warns.

He is the author of several cookbooks and was named Chef of the Year by Food & Wine magazine in 1985, as well as Chef of the Year by the CIA in 1995.

Chiarello found instant fame when he opened his first restaurant, Toby’s, after graduating from college.

TYPES OF FOOD ALLERGY IgE-mediated food allergy – the most common type, triggered by the immune system producing an antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE). Symptoms appear a few seconds or minutes after eating. There is an increased risk of anaphylaxis with this type of allergy.

non-IgE mediated food allergy – these allergic reactions are not caused by immunoglobulin E, but by other cells of the immune system. This type of allergy is often difficult to diagnose as symptoms take much longer to develop (up to several hours).

Mixed IgE and non-IgE-mediated food allergies – some people may experience symptoms of both types. Fountain: National Health Service

Rhinorrhea

Sneezing and runny nose after eating could also be a sign that you are allergic.

According to Allergy UK, an allergy can develop at any time in a person’s life.

So even if you haven’t experienced this reaction to a food before, you can still develop one.

“If you are worried or have severe or unpleasant symptoms, take a non-sedating antihistamine,” Allergy UK recommends.

“If you have taken an antihistamine and feel that your symptoms are not improving, you may need additional treatment and should see a doctor.”

wheezing cough

Difficulty breathing or labored coughing are thought to be “classic” respiratory reactions to a food allergy.

But these symptoms can quickly become life-threatening.

Difficulty breathing is an early symptom of anaphylaxis, according to Allergy UK.

If someone experiences this symptom, it should be treated as a medical emergency, an ambulance should be called, and they should be given an injection of adrenaline, if available.

Anaphylaxis is the result of your body’s immune system overreacting to a harmless substance, such as food.