NNA – Israel#39;s response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will quot;change the Middle East,quot; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.–Reutersnbsp;

