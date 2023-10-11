Criticism Mounts on LeBron James as Weekly NFL Picks Go Astray, but Self-Proclaimed ‘Football Enthusiast’ Manages Impressive 7-5 Score with Clever Choices

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

First, LeBron James failed by picking the Washington Commanders to beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Then the self-proclaimed “football junkie” made another mistake by choosing the Buffalo Bills over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Worst of all, James told his Instagram Live audience on Sunday morning that he would “go with the Patriots” over the Saints, before shutting out New England 34-0 at home.

In just the second week of posting his NFL photos on social media, James began to lose the trust of his followers.

“You’re not very good at this,” one Eagles fan groaned. “There will be King upset.”

Other fans also chided the Lakers star for overlooking the underdogs on Sunday: “Bro went with the -600 favorite…shocker.”

But just when it looked like James was out of sorts, the winners started rolling in. It was one thing to pick the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs over the Minnesota Vikings, but James also had the miserable New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos. . At the end of the day, James was 7-5 for the week after going an impressive 12-3 in Week 4.

And while 7-5 may seem mediocre for a four-time NBA champion accustomed to success, it’s a higher winning percentage than his Lakers last season.

James recently made the decision to reveal picks on Instagram Live, risking ridicule for his predictions. Meanwhile, others claim that his predictions somehow influenced subsequent matches.

“Why did you just curse the Buffaloes into a loss LBJ??” one fan asked, apparently referring to the bills.

But James proved himself not only as a knowledgeable football fan, but also someone who stays on top of injuries. While drinking a mysterious green juice during his 15-minute video, James suffered a series of injuries this week that complicated his predictions.

“I think the Giants are still in a lot of trouble,” he said, referring to left tackle Andrew Thoams, center John Michael Schmitz and, most importantly, Saquon Barkley. “I think (Giants quarterback) Daniel Jones (Barkley) really needs as a security blanket. You can get out of the backfield or take action, or just get him in the screening play or whatever the case may be.

“I let the Dolphins win that game,” James correctly predicted.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne scores one of his two touchdowns on the day

His toughest call of the day was the Los Angeles Rams at home against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams entered the week just 2-2, but with the return of All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp from injury and the emergence of rookie wideout Puka Nacua, James trusted Matthew Stafford to guide LA’s offense .

“Matthew Stafford has a cannon of an arm,” James said, rattling off the Rams’ lineup on both sides of the ball.

But before James committed to the Rams, he admitted that the 4-0 Eagles were simply too impressive.

“I think I’ll have to go with the Eagles,” he said. “I think they’re playing the best football in the NFL right now, along with the Niners and the Bills through four weeks.

‘They have it all. The running game, DeAndre Swift, looked great, and (quarterback) Jalen Hurts was just a super-duper competitor, super-duper winner.

“They just make plays.”

James didn’t spend the day watching football. Instead, he was seen with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes during Game 1 of the Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty

Hurts was far from perfect on Sunday in LA, but still threw for 303 yards and a touchdown while coming away with a 23-14 win.

But the NFL isn’t quite done this week, and that’s why James isn’t either.

The 38-year-old forward predicts the visiting Green Bay Packers will beat the Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football.

“It was a tale of two halves for them,” James said of the inconsistent 2-2 Packers. ‘Sometimes they play well in the first half and then not well in the second half. Sometimes they play well in the second half and not well in the first half.

‘Let’s see if they can get sixty minutes of good football together.

