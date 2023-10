NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, on Monday said today that ldquo;This afternoon, UNIFIL peacekeepers detected explosions near Al-Boustan in southwest Lebanon.nbsp;While we are working to gather more information, UNIFIL HoM/FC MG Laacute;zaro is in contact with the involved parties, urging them to exercise maximum restraint and utilize UNIFIL#39;s liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent further escalation and loss of life.rdquo;

==============R.H.