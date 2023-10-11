Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Meloni expresses concern to Mikati, confirms Italy’s support for Lebanon’s security amid delicate juncture

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling for a rapid de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its widening would have ldquo;incalculable consequencesrdquo;, her office said on Monday.

    Meloni expressed her concerns in a call with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, in which she confirmed Italyrsquo;s support for Lebanonrsquo;s security and stability ldquo;at this delicate juncturerdquo;.

    Italy is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil), with around 1,100 troops out of a total of just under 10,000, according to the missionrsquo;s website.

