Israeli military says deploying troops along border with Lebanon

NNA – Israel#39;s military said it deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon on Monday, which a local radio station said appeared to have taken place in the central part of the countries#39; border.

Tensions in Israel#39;s north have surged as it battles Palestinian Hamas gunmen who staged a mass-infiltration from the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

quot;A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area,quot; the military said in a statement.

Israel#39;s Army Radio gave the location as near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra.–Reutersnbsp;

