Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli military says deploying troops along border with Lebanon

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Israel#39;s military said it deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon on Monday, which a local radio station said appeared to have taken place in the central part of the countries#39; border.

    Tensions in Israel#39;s north have surged as it battles Palestinian Hamas gunmen who staged a mass-infiltration from the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

    quot;A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area,quot; the military said in a statement.

    Israel#39;s Army Radio gave the location as near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy