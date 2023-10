NNA – Israeli occupation forces have bombed with artillery the bordering region of Al-Dhahira in the western sector, reaching the towns of Marwahin, Al-Bustan, and Al-Zalutieh, our reporter said on Monday.nbsp;

ldquo;Intensive gunshots have also been heard along the borders of Al-Dhahaira,rdquo; our reporter added, noting that Lebanese citizens in various southern regions could hear the sound of explosions.

===========R.H.