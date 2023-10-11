Desperate Travellers Abandon Luggage, Sprint to Airliners Amidst Rocket Attacks: Chaos Ensues at Israeli Airports

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hundreds of people currently trying to flee Israel have been held up by rockets falling near the country’s main airport, as a third day of violence in the region gets underway.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack over the weekend, the Israeli military (IDF) said on Monday, while another 1,200 people have been injured, many seriously.

Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, was crowded with travelers trying to leave the country on Monday.

But boarding signs at the airport, which last year welcomed more than 20 million passengers on 143,000 international and domestic flights, glowed red as flight after flight was canceled by aviation authorities.

Hundreds of anxious travelers were seen with their heads in their hands as they racked their brains over how to leave Israel.

An airport official ordered a man to “leave everything” after a siren went off at Ben Gurion Airport.

Smoke was seen rising into the air near the Ben Gurion Airport parking lot.

The delays come hours after a salvo of rockets landed in the Tel Aviv area, near Ben Gurion Airport.

A video posted online appears to show smoke rising from Ben Gurion near the airport parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Israel Airports Authority said there had been a rocket interception in flight and a possible impact in a nearby village.

They added that there had been no impact at the airport itself.

A man who took a video shared on a Telegram page revealed the panic at Ben Gurion Airport.

He said to the camera: “Guys, I don’t know what’s going on here. It’s crazy.’

Anxious travelers unsure how they would leave Israel

Departure signs at international gateway show dozens of flights from Israel canceled

Hundreds left to fend for themselves as flight after flight from Ben Gurion was canceled

Sirens sounded overhead as travelers had to head to a nearby bomb shelter after a rocket crashed near the airport.

Many countries around the world have made efforts to expel their citizens from Israel.

A security guard was heard telling him: “Move, leave everything.”

The airport also houses a center for missing and abducted persons, following mass civilian deaths and kidnappings at the hands of Hamas forces.

Police officers were seen carrying boxes of evidence by the dozens.

A police officer was seen comforting a woman just outside the center.

The Spaniards were repatriated from Israel hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas. 170 passengers arrived at Madrid’s Barajas airport on Monday.

In Bulgaria, dozens of people were seen leaving Sofia International Airport after being repatriated from Israel by the government.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also ordered preparations to evacuate Thai nationals from Israel, after two Thai nationals were killed, eight injured and 11 captured during the weekend’s violence.

This morning, Israel’s defense minister ordered a “full siege” of the Palestinian enclave as the country continues to search for Hamas attackers in southern areas.

Minister Yoav Gallant added that authorities would cut electricity in the border area and block the entry of food and fuel into the region.

The announcement comes as the Israeli army scoured the south of the country for Hamas attackers and guarded breaches in its border fence with tanks, while relentlessly shelling the Gaza Strip in the early hours of this morning, with airstrikes and artillery hitting more than 1,000 targets belonging to Hamas overnight.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and buildings reduced to rubble after Israel began its deadly revenge attack in response to the surprise launch of Hamas that has so far killed more than 700 Israelis and injured 1 200.

Israeli airstrikes have so far razed much of the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northeast of the Palestinian enclave, which Hamas terrorists used as a base for their attacks.

On the ground, thousands of Israeli troops are preparing to launch a massive ground attack in the “next 48 hours” to destroy Hamas fighters and infrastructure in Gaza, leading to fighting in the streets, US officials say.

Hundreds of Spanish travelers repatriated from Israel by the Spanish government

Many countries around the world have deployed planes to repatriate their citizens

170 passengers arrived at Madrid’s Barajas airport on Monday

Israel has so far used special forces to try to regain control of four sites from Hamas fighters in the south of the country.

The Israeli Defense Forces said they wanted to completely strip Hamas of its power to govern in Palestine after what was described as the country’s “worst day in history” as more Israelis were killed in the conflict expected to increase further.

And today, the Israeli military said its forces were in “total control” of communities in its southern territory near Gaza – hours after saying it was fighting Hamas terrorists in “seven to eight” locations in South.

“We have full control over the communities,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding, however, that there could still be “terrorists” in the region.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said he believed about 1,000 Palestinian gunmen were involved in the unprecedented attack on Israel on Sunday, which he called “by far the worst day in the history of Israel.” Israel.”

In Bulgaria, dozens of people were seen leaving Sofia International Airport after being repatriated from Israel.

“Never before have so many Israelis been killed by a single thing, let alone enemy activity in a single day,” he said, adding that the current death toll of 700 is expected to rise as more than 1,000 Israelis are injured, some seriously.

Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Hamas on Saturday and sent a wave of fighters who cold-bloodedly gunned down hundreds of civilians and took at least 100 hostages in a huge, coordinated attack that took Israel by surprise.

Terrorists massacred 260 Israeli revelers at a festival in a hail of bullets, with survivors describing how the gunmen went “tree by tree” to execute their victims.

Survivors of the attack posted clips of the ordeal on social media, showing how they were forced to hide under bushes and record whispered farewell messages to loved ones as they watched as the victims were killed one by one.

Many stood still, terrified, for more than five hours before hearing the sound of armed rescuers speaking in Hebrew.

The Palestinian terrorist group stormed the Supernova festival taking place near Kibbutz Re’im near the Gaza Strip in its surprise attack launched on Saturday.