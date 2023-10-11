Israeli shelling targets outskirts of Bayt Lif, Rmeish, and Aita al-Shaab, cautious calm in regions adjacent to Blue Line

NNA – The bombings of the Israeli occupation forces have reached the outskirts of Bayt Lif, Rmeish, and Aita al-Shaab of Bint Jbeil District in South Lebanon, our reporter said on Monday, adding that the enemy shelling has also reached valleys and hills surrounding the towns of Yarin, Marwahin, and Zalutieh.nbsp;

Moreover, Israeli warplanes have intensified their airspace violations and launched incendiary bombs, which ignited the border adjacent to the Blue Line in the vicinity of Al-Ramyah.nbsp;

Meanwhile, our Tyre correspondent reported that a state of cautious calm currently prevails in the region, especially in the area adjacent to the Blue Line in the western sector, adding that sounds of intermittent shelling and enemy aircrafts have been reported by citizens.nbsp;

