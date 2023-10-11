Russia accuses US of ‘destructive’ approach on Israeli–Palestinian war

NNA – Russia condemned violence against both Jews and Palestinians in Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday, but criticised the United States for what it said was its destructive approach which had ignored the need for an independent Palestinian state.

Israeli troops werenbsp;battlingnbsp;Hamas gunmen on Monday, more than two days after the militants burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage. The army said it would soon go on the offensive after the biggest mobilisation in Israeli history.–Reutersnbsp;

============R.H.