NNA – The Lebanese Army on Monday said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform that the outskirts of the towns of Al-Dhahira, Aita Al-Shaab, and other bordering towns and villages have been subjected to artillery bombardment by the Israeli enemy.

Consequently, the Lebanese Army Command called on quot;citizens to take utmost precautions and to avoid areas adjacent to the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine in order to preserve their safety.quot;

R.H.