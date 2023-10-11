Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati follows up on security situation in south Lebanon with Army Commander, French Ambassador, UN's Riza

    By

    Oct 9, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday broached the security situation in south Lebanon with his Grand Serail visitors.nbsp;

    In this context, Mikati welcomed Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.

    He also welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, as well as United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, Imran Riza.

    Moreover, Mikati discussed with Caretaker Telecoms Minister, Johnny Corm, an array of ministerial affairs.nbsp;

