Mikati follows up on security situation in south Lebanon with Army Commander, French Ambassador, UN’s Riza

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday broached the security situation in south Lebanon with his Grand Serail visitors.nbsp;

In this context, Mikati welcomed Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.

He also welcomed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, as well as United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, Imran Riza.

Moreover, Mikati discussed with Caretaker Telecoms Minister, Johnny Corm, an array of ministerial affairs.nbsp;

==============R.H.