Wednesday, October 11, 2023

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, inaugurates an annual ceremony to distribute scholarships to high school graduates ldquo;the 20th batchrdquo; at the invitation of the National Council for Scientific Research, at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

1:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker ministers of Economy Amin Salam, Agriculture Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, and Public Works Ali Hamieh, visit the port of Sidon, to inaugurate the opening of the agricultural rooms.nbsp;

