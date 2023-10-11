Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, October 11, 2023

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, inaugurates an annual ceremony to distribute scholarships to high school graduates ldquo;the 20th batchrdquo; at the invitation of the National Council for Scientific Research, at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

    1:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker ministers of Economy Amin Salam, Agriculture Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, and Public Works Ali Hamieh, visit the port of Sidon, to inaugurate the opening of the agricultural rooms.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy