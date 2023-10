NNA – Israeli warplanes have been effectuating intensive violations of Lebanonrsquo;s southern airspace, our reporter said on Monday.nbsp;

A raid has been carried out targeting an empty house in the town of Al-Dhahira, while the hostile Israeli bombing targeted the outskirts of Al-Dhahira, Yarin, Marwahin, and Ayta Al-Shaab in the vicinity of Al-Rahib site.

