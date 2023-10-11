Transformation from Joy to Terror: Footage Captured by Woman Reveals Israeli Festival’s Shift from Celebration to Chaos, as Young Individuals Evade Gunfire and Aid the Injured during Hamas’ Violent Attack

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A gruesome new video shows how quickly a music festival on a kibbutz in southern Israel turned from a typical party scene into a war zone when Hamas terrorists launched an attack on civilians on Saturday.

The video opens with the woman who shot the video wandering around the festival with thumping techno music blaring in the background as the sun rises. She smiles as she hugs other festival goers.

Witnesses said the gunfire started around 6 a.m. The Tribe of Nova outdoor music festival will go down in Israeli history as the country’s worst civilian massacre, as 260 people have reportedly already been killed and that number is expected to rise.

The clip abruptly transitions into confusion as the crowd has seemingly dispersed and the music has stopped. Guards march through the groups of people and point them in a direction, apparently shouting at them to leave the area.

In the next part, confusion still seems to reign as people walk around close to their cars, while some can be seen driving away from the concert site.

At 47 seconds, the rattle of gunfire is heard in the distance. The woman screams and runs into the car, hastily putting on her seat belt.

At some point between that moment and the next cut, the woman is on foot again, wandering through the dusty earth, crying as random gunshots approach. The camera pans up and hundreds of other young people are running for their lives.

There is a short clip of the woman we recently saw laughing in tears as volleys of gunshots were heard. A short film shows festival-goers applying a makeshift tourniquet to another party-goer’s leg as blood pours out.

In the next shot you see the desperate group gathering under a tarpaulin, crying, as the gunfire is now faster and louder.

Eventually, an Israeli tank arrives on the scene to provide some cover as the Hamas attack continues. According to many reports, some attendees were drunk or drunk, adding to their confusion and fear.

At this point, armed Israeli police arrived on the scene. Armed only with handguns, they try to lead the youths to safety, who rush as they follow them due to the relentless gunfire.

At that point the video ends.

The festival’s staggering toll became clear early Monday, when Israel’s Zaka rescue service said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies.

In part of the video, concertgoers are seen running for their lives as gunshots can be heard in the background

The video shows concertgoers huddled in the mud as volleys of gunfire can be heard

Festival organizers said they were helping Israeli security forces locate attendees still missing. The death toll could rise as teams continue to clear the area.

Israeli communities on either side of the festival site also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen abducting dozens of men, women and children – including the elderly and disabled – and killing dozens of others in Saturday’s unprecedented surprise attack.

One witness, Maya Alper, told the Associated Press of the horrors concertgoers faced.

“I can’t even explain the energy they (the militants) had, it was so clear they didn’t see us as human beings,” she said. “They looked at us with pure, pure hatred.”

Many hid for about six hours until the Israeli army showed up at the festival site.

Alper said she didn’t make a sound until she heard the sound of an Israeli tank. Alper, a tank instructor herself, said soldiers soon showed up to help her out.

‘This is not just war. This is hell,” Alper said. “But in that hell, I still feel like we can somehow choose to act out of love, and not just out of fear.”

Eventually, an Israeli tank emerged to provide cover for the concertgoers

The once smiling concertgoer is reduced to tears as the reality sets in that a place of joy has now become a war zone

An aerial view of the Supernova festival site

Abandoned cars just outside the festival site

Fire and smoke rise from an explosion on a Palestinian residential tower following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, just hours after the festival attack, as the Israeli counter-offensive began

Officials believe Hamas has deployed a force of about 1,000 fighters to carry out the most devastating attack on Israel in decades, organizing them into specialized units.

An Israeli military spokesman said Israeli forces engaged Hamas gunmen at half a dozen points around Gaza, more than 48 hours after the attack was launched.

Citizens have already paid a high price for the raid. Israeli media say around 700 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, citing rescue forces – a staggering toll given the scale of recent conflicts.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 493 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. Thousands have been injured on both sides.

Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding more than 130 people kidnapped in Israel and dragged to Gaza. Hamas’s armed wing claimed on its Telegram channel that four of them had been killed in Israeli airstrikes. That could not be independently confirmed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “full siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block access to food and fuel.

Gallant said Israel was at war with “human animals,” using the kind of dehumanizing language often used by both sides in times of rising tensions.