Fearless Toddler Remains Unfazed After being Thrown into the Pool by Giant Beach Ball

THIS is the hilarious moment a brave child is hit with a huge beach ball, knocking him off his feet into a swimming pool.

Baby Alice Townsend, one, was having the time of her life while on holiday with her mum Jessica, 28, dad Jack, 29, and older brother Jacob, four, in Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

In the video, she can be seen adorably strutting along a carpet of water inside a swimming pool on her own, without the help of adults.

As her family cheers with loud applause, she is seen waddling enthusiastically, making sure to place one foot in front of the other with a confident bounce in her steps.

But just before she reaches the edge of the pool, a huge beach ball is thrown in her direction, sending her flying side first into the pool.

Mum Jessica, from Hull, remembers the ‘hysterical’ moment her mini-me fell into the water: ‘Everyone was shocked and hysterical,’ she said.

“We didn’t know this would happen. The balls were thrown at larger children and adults, but stopped for smaller children.

“Luckily this didn’t faze Alice and it was hilarious. At first she was a little shocked by everyone’s reaction, but soon she wanted to do it again.

The heartbreaking scene unfolds with a group of holidaymakers making the most of the resort’s sunshine.

The camera then zooms in on an area where all the fun seems to be happening: in the center of a large swimming pool with a long blue carpet of water.

A man in a swimsuit – believed to be Alex’s father Jack – can be seen cradling the little girl as she prepares to embark on an adventurous foray onto the mat and into the pool.

Confident Alex is all smiles as she trots along, dressed in an adorable Minnie Mouse swimsuit and pink swimming armbands.

As her confidence grows, we see her pick up the pace, while getting closer and closer to the finish line.

After taking the next fateful step, Alex was unexpectedly knocked over by a gigantic bouncing beach ball.

She quickly fell into the water where a kind stranger who happened to be next to the water cushion at the time came to pick Alice up to comfort her.

Her cute little smile doubles in size, as she seems to be having trouble containing her excitement at the thought of almost reaching the water.

Unfortunately, the ball was thrown off camera, leaving no clue as to the identity of the cheeky culprit.

The hilarious fall happened during the family’s 10-day stay at the Elba Resort in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

But luckily mum Jessica said the incident did nothing to deter Alex from having fun and she even asked to do it again.

Alex was on holiday with his mother Jessica (right), father Jack (centre) and older brother Jacob (left), in Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

Mum Jessica spoke about the fun moment and said ‘everyone was in shock and hysterical’.

She explained: “Then the carpet was put away and a lot of people asked if Alice was okay. We showed the video to people and everyone thought it was hilarious.

“We couldn’t keep him away from the pools and slides. She even asked to leave again, which she did the next day.

“We received a lot of attention at the hotel on our last day from people who had seen the video online.”

