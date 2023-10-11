Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas says ‘currently no chance’ of prisoner exchange with Israel

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Palestine#39;s Hamas said on Monday it is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of Hamas political office in Doha said Monday.
    ldquo;The military operation is still continuing… therefore there is currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else,rdquo; Hossam Badran, a Hamas official, told AFP from Doha.
    ldquo;Our mission now is to make every effort to prevent the occupation from continuing to commit massacres against our people in Gaza, which directly target civilian homes,rdquo; he added.
    Israel has said it is working to free at least 100 people kidnapped as Hamas militants stormed the Gaza border on Saturday, shooting people in nearby communities and towns.
    More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since the surprise offensive.
    On the Gaza side, at least 560 people have been killed after Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave in response.mdash;AFP

