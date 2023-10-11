WAFA: Palestinian shot by Israeli gunfire near Nablus

NNA – A Palestinian on Mondaynbsp;evening was injurednbsp;after he was shot by Israeli live bullets following an attack by Israeli colonists on farmers in Duma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The head of the Duma Village Council, Suleiman Dawabsha, said that Israeli colonial settlers attacked the olive pickers near the western entrance to the town, amidst gunfire and protection from the occupation army, which injured a Palestiniannbsp;citizen with live bullets.

He added that the colonists burned four vehicles in the area, amid the outbreak of confrontations.–WAFA

==============R.H.