Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WAFA: Palestinian shot by Israeli gunfire near Nablus

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – A Palestinian on Mondaynbsp;evening was injurednbsp;after he was shot by Israeli live bullets following an attack by Israeli colonists on farmers in Duma, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

    The head of the Duma Village Council, Suleiman Dawabsha, said that Israeli colonial settlers attacked the olive pickers near the western entrance to the town, amidst gunfire and protection from the occupation army, which injured a Palestiniannbsp;citizen with live bullets.

    He added that the colonists burned four vehicles in the area, amid the outbreak of confrontations.–WAFA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy