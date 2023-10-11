Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Special Counsel Jack Smith Quashes Trump’s Request to Push Trial Back

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Special Counsel Jack Smith Quashes Trump’s Request to Push Trial Back

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty

    Special Counsel Jack Smith chastised former President Donald Trump for his request to postpone the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that Trump has no grounds to delay a trial that’s already more than half a year away.

    “The defendants provide no credible justification to postpone a trial that is still seven months away,” Smith wrote in a point-by-point motion filed on Monday breaking down Trump’s request. “They are fully informed about the charges and the theory of the Government’s case from a highly detailed superseding indictment and comprehensive, organized unclassified and classified discovery.”

    Trump filed a motion last week requesting the court move the trial, currently scheduled for May, to November, claiming Smith’s separate cases against Trump and their respective trial dates “currently require President Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once.” Judge Aileen Cannon then paused all litigation, including the docket schedule, while she considered Trump’s request. Trump was charged in June for hoarding scores of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he left office, despite repeated attempts by the federal government to reclaim them.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy