Special Counsel Jack Smith Quashes Trump’s Request to Push Trial Back

Special Counsel Jack Smith chastised former President Donald Trump for his request to postpone the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that Trump has no grounds to delay a trial that’s already more than half a year away.

“The defendants provide no credible justification to postpone a trial that is still seven months away,” Smith wrote in a point-by-point motion filed on Monday breaking down Trump’s request. “They are fully informed about the charges and the theory of the Government’s case from a highly detailed superseding indictment and comprehensive, organized unclassified and classified discovery.”

Trump filed a motion last week requesting the court move the trial, currently scheduled for May, to November, claiming Smith’s separate cases against Trump and their respective trial dates “currently require President Trump and his lawyers to be in two places at once.” Judge Aileen Cannon then paused all litigation, including the docket schedule, while she considered Trump’s request. Trump was charged in June for hoarding scores of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he left office, despite repeated attempts by the federal government to reclaim them.

