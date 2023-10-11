Release Date for The Crown Series 6 Unveiled, Final Instalment to Be Divided into Two Parts; Returning Queen Elizabeth Actress Imelda Staunton Teased in First Trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The release date of Crown series six was revealed on Monday – as fans got a taste of what to expect from the final installment.

A first trailer was also released that saw Imelda Staunton returning as Queen Elizabeth.

It also included snippets of footage from previous Queen actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, in a nod to the series’ decades-long journey.

The first four episodes of the series will be released on November 16 on the streamer.

The show will then take a break for almost an entire month before releasing its final six episodes on December 14.

The series poster shows a striking photo of Princess Diana in a blue swimsuit, sitting at the end of a jetty.

While another eerie shot shows The Queen walking alone through the shadows towards an open door.

‘The crown is a symbol of penetration. It’s something you are, not what you do,” Foy said as a television flickered images of her character to start the trailer.

She first played the role of the monarch in seasons one and two of The Crown, playing a young Queen Elizabeth.

‘Some part of our natural self is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It’s not a choice. It’s a duty,” Colman repeated then.

The video rolled to a framed photo of her in character as the Sovereign, which she played in seasons three and four

The clip then dramatically transitioned to Staunton in costume, quietly holding hands before stepping onto a Buckingham Palace-esque balcony to greet a cheering crowd.

“But what about the life I put aside? Wouldn’t I have put that aside?’ Staunton’s voice wondered then.

It comes after it was claimed that The Crown may return as a film series once the sixth and final series of the royal drama airs later this year.

According to sources, Netflix wants to continue the series in some way, after previously believing it would only last until the end of the sixth season.

A TV insider told the newspaper Sun: ‘While this may sound like a drastic change, it turned out to be a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as two hit films.

‘Making a film, or perhaps a series of specials, means that creators have so much more flexibility to jump around in terms of time and subject matter.

“They could do a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis of the 1930s. Later, there’s the opportunity to return to 21st century royals, perhaps focusing on Harry and Meghan’s meeting and his feud with William.”

MailOnline has contacted Netflix for comment.

Last month, Netflix insiders have told the Mail On Sunday that a new series of the popular Royal drama may be on the way.

The streaming platform has always insisted that the sixth season, expected to air this fall, will be the last, covering events leading up to the late Queen’s death last year.

But at a recent wrap party to mark the end of filming on those episodes, producers revealed that an additional series may be in the works. With a wink, a director hinted: ‘Just wait until next year – maybe we’ll go into production then.’

The big-budget series, which has charted the late queen’s life since her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, has become more controversial as the events it dramatizes – often with only a loose connection to the truth – become more contemporary .

So if a seventh series were to cover King Charles’ reign, it could make more headlines.

Another possibility would be a prequel, focusing on the late Queen’s childhood and teenage years.

The final scenes of series six to be shot recreated the 2005 wedding of Charles and Camilla, played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams.

Last month, West, 53, was visibly emotional as filming ended in Rochester, Kent, which stood in for Windsor. But the day ended in a festive mood, with cast and crew dancing to a live band.

West was also the last man standing at the wrap party, leaving the bash at the Natural History Museum at 3:30 am. Others there included Imelda, who plays the Queen, and Jonathan Pryce, who plays Philip.

Olivia Colman and Claire Foy played younger versions of Her Majesty in previous series.