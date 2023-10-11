Heroic Israeli Parents Sacrifice Themselves to Save Ten-Month-Old Twins: Defending Against Hamas Intruders

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A young Israeli couple murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in Israel managed to save their 10-month-old twin babies from the same tragic fate by hiding them in a hidden shelter, it has been revealed.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, had just seconds to react when they heard the gunmen trying to break down their front door. They knew that if they didn’t, their children would never have a future.

The terrified parents frantically bundled their two babies into a hidden shelter just before Hamas terrorists stormed their home, Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan revealed.

Itay and Hadar bravely “fought” the gunmen before being shot and killed during their attack on Israel, which left more than 700 Israelis dead.

Amazingly, their two babies were found and rescued by Israeli soldiers after being left alone for more than 12 hours, Dagan said, calling the couple “heroes” who “did everything they could to save their children.”

“They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home,” Dagan wrote on Twitter. ‘Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

‘The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents who do everything they can to save their now orphaned children. Blessed be the memory of these heroes.’

Itay and Hadar are now among more than 700 Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists after the gunmen launched a surprise attack on Israel last weekend.

The attacks came by land and air, with Hamas gunmen flying into Israel using paragliders, while other units cut wires in border fences and bulldozed walls to enter the country.

Harrowing videos shot by Hamas insurgents using helmet-mounted GoPro cameras and smartphones showed unsuspecting Israeli soldiers being shot in their barracks while others were beaten, tied up and marched away or bundled into cars and pickup trucks.

Israeli civilians, including women, were also tied up and thrown into the backseat in front of mocking terrorists.

In response, Israeli forces have retaliated with brutality by pounding the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have so far destroyed 1,000 Hamas targets and killed 560 Palestinians.

Israel’s 173,000 soldiers, including 8,000 of its fearsome elite commandos, are now preparing to launch a massive coordinated ground attack within the “next 48 hours” to destroy Hamas fighters in Gaza, sparking fierce fighting in the streets.

The Israeli military has said it wants to completely strip Hamas of its power to rule in Palestine, after what has been described as the “worst day in the country’s history”, with the number of Israelis killed in the conflict set to rise even further. to rise.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, have also been killed and buildings reduced to rubble after Israel began its deadly revenge attack.

The Israeli airstrikes have so far killed 500 people and leveled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern corner of the Palestinian enclave, which Hamas terrorists had used as a base for their attacks.

In a statement, the Israeli Air Force said it had dropped approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 1,000 tons of bombs on Gaza in the past 20 hours, targeting more than 10,000 targets in Gaza.

Among the targets were three rocket launchers aimed at Israel, a mosque where militants were active and 21 high-rise buildings serving militant activities.

But Palestinians are preparing for an unprecedented offensive on the small, densely populated enclave, surpassing previous bouts of destructive warfare that they fear will leave survivors destitute, without homes, water, electricity, hospitals or food.

‘You don’t have to think much about that. Israel has suffered the greatest loss in its history, so you can imagine what it will do,” said a resident of Beit Hanoun on Gaza’s northeastern border with Israel.

“I took my family out at sunrise and dozens of other families did the same. “Many of us received phone calls and audio messages from Israeli security officers telling us that we had to leave because they would be operating there,” he said.

Palestinians search for survivors on Monday after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

A fireball erupts during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on Friday

Israeli airstrikes destroyed buildings and cars in the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Monday

Families began stockpiling food as soon as Saturday’s attack began, but fear supplies will run out despite Hamas’s promises.

And now Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that the price Gaza would pay “will change reality for generations” and Israel imposed a total blockade banning food and fuel imports as part of the fight against ” animals’.

The measures will essentially create siege-like conditions, leaving the millions of Palestinians living in the small, fenced area to starve if attacked from the air.

It comes as Israeli soldiers, backed by helicopters, killed at least two armed men crossing the northern border from Lebanon today, in a sign of a possible new front opening as Israeli forces continued to battle Hamas terrorists in the south.

Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, a local journalist said.

Earlier, the Israeli army said its forces had “full control of communities” in its southern territory near Gaza – hours after it said it was fighting Hamas terrorists in “seven to eight” locations in the south.

“We have full control over the communities,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

But he said fighting continued at locations in Israel where fighters were still holed up after killing 700 Israelis and capturing dozens of hostages in an attack that shattered Israel’s reputation for invincibility.

“We are now conducting searches in all communities and clearing the area,” he said during a televised briefing.

Military officials had previously said their focus was on securing the Israeli side of the border before carrying out a major escalation of the Gaza counteroffensive.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war on Sunday, vowing to completely destroy the “military and governance capabilities” of Hamas, which has deep roots in Gaza and has ruled unchallenged since 2007.

Hagari said 300,000 reservists have been called up by the army since Saturday, indicating bigger fighting is ahead with a possible ground attack on Gaza.