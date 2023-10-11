Google will stock Pixel 8 spare parts for seven years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Google isn’t just promising seven years of updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — the company says it will also stockpile spare parts for seven years.

“The pieces will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment,” said Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google. said Android Authority. “We need our parts to be available so you can keep your hardware up for that long.”