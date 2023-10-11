Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Google will stock Pixel 8 spare parts for seven years

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Google will stock Pixel 8 spare parts for seven years

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Google isn’t just promising seven years of updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — the company says it will also stockpile spare parts for seven years.

    “The pieces will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment,” said Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google. said Android Authority. “We need our parts to be available so you can keep your hardware up for that long.”

    Google’s seven-year update promise also includes “OS, security and feature updates” through 2030. I have some questions about what that promise really means for you.

    Google will stock Pixel 8 spare parts for seven years

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy