VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance Review 2023

Since 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped more than 1 million travelers check peace of mind off of their packing list, no matter the destination. Most travelers never have to file a claim. But the best travel insurance goes a long way to ensure unexpected bumps in the road don’t become disasters. It promises innovative thinking, starting with the early adoption of critical technologies.

Exploring the site, we did not see any VisitorsCoverage travel insurance plans but rather popular plans from some of the most popular travel insurance providers. It partners with popular travel insurance companies as a broker. So it can quote policies and manage payments on its website. But it cannot manage claims or offer essential plan-specific services.

TrustPilot reviews describe easy quoting, straightforward plan descriptions, and other things travelers love.

VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance Review: Types of Policies Offered

VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance – Product Name Only partners with many travel insurance providers to offer comprehensive coverage options. If you’re looking for cancellation protection, baggage protection, and other standard coverages, it can provide many options based on your residence, destination, and costs.

It also works with carriers specific to Europe and Schengen visas. Europe-bound travelers also enjoy medical evacuation and repatriation protections. The descriptions are straightforward, and the site offers options to search for doctors, manage your plan, and more on its website,

If traveling with family, friends, or coworkers, its website may prompt you to consider group travel insurance. Coverage protects up to five travelers with health coverage in the event of an accident or illness at a reduced rate of up to 20% compared to identical coverage for five individual travelers. If you’re traveling for business, you may also want to consider its business coverage, which covers lost luggage, trip interruption, and terrorism, along with emergency medical care (including emergency medical evacuation).

One thing this travel website brings to the table is variety. As an online broker, customers can get multiple quotes at once. However, its partnerships allow it to expand the most common understanding of what travel insurance covers, catering to less common travel scenarios such as non-US residents (including Americans working full-time abroad) traveling to the US, missionaries, and visa applicants.

Additional Coverage Options (Riders)

VisitorsCoverage’s partnerships allow it to offer a few less common options:

AD&D insurance coverage: This provides a lump sum benefit to the insured’s beneficiary in the event of accidental death. The insured can also collect a benefit after an accidental dismemberment (losing a limb).Preexisting condition insurance: This plan is designed for travelers with diagnosed conditions (existing before applying for travel medical insurance) who want to see the world without fear of what to do should a medical emergency arise. Coverage includes emergency services like hospitalization, surgery, and even medical evacuation.Cruise Insurance: This short-term trip insurance protects cruisers from losses related to delays, cancellations, illnesses, injuries, etc., while at sea.Immigrant/Green Card Insurance: This type of plan offers short-term coverage (up to two years) for individuals needing medical insurance coverage while visiting the United States. It’s ideal for visa applicants who ideally obtain long-term healthcare through their employer once their work visa is approved.

VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance FAQs

Can I extend my VisitorsCoverage travel insurance plan?

So long as coverage has not expired, most travel medical insurance plans can be extended through the VisitorsCoverage website portal. In addition, you can submit a customer service request on its website if you need further assistance.

Does VisitorsCoverage trip insurance cover cancellation due to COVID-19?

A physician must document the illness. However, partner plans generally cover COVID-19-related cancellations. If you want extra assurance, cancel for any reason coverage ensures the peace of mind of knowing you’ll be covered as long as you cancel by a set deadline.

VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance Cost

The average cost of travel insurance is around 4-8% of trip costs. Travel insurance premiums of $100-$200 per trip are standard, especially when traveling internationally. A CFAR rider raises travel insurance premiums by about 50% with most travel insurance companies. However, many travelers enjoy the peace of mind of eliminating denials for excluded causes.

Individual policy premiums are based on benefits offered plus criteria unique to each traveler, including age, health status, and the length of the trip. Because VisitorsCoverage partners with many popular travel insurance providers, shoppers can compare the cheapest options with more substantial coverage and decide which plan works best for them.

How to File a Claim with VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance

VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance – Product Name Only is not your travel insurance company but a liaison between you and different travel insurance providers. As such, it’s no surprise that it does not handle your claims.

If you input your policy number on its website, the company can identify which travel insurance company you purchased your plan from. Then it will direct you to the right website or offer the address and correct claims forms. If you don’t have your policy number, its website lists the different insurers it partners with and basic claims information. If you need to file claims, the most its customer service agents can do is direct you to the right company and plan administrator.

Remember to file your claim as soon as possible, especially when seeking reimbursement for covered medical expenses. In addition to the claim form, be prepared to provide the plan administrator with copies of your passport plus any medical bills/receipts.

Compare VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance

VisitorsCoverage vs. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance

Those keen on a trusted name need look no further than Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection – Product Name Only. While Warren Buffet’s been at the helm of the investment company since 1965, travel insurance landed on the menu in 2014. Beyond a stellar reputation, Berkshire Hathaway’s LuxuryCare plan comes with a whopping $1,000,000 of emergency evacuation coverage. All plans (save for AirCare flight insurance) include a preexisting conditions waiver if the policy is purchased within 15 days of the initial deposit.

Unfortunately, many review sites feature a high rate of complaints about the claims process. However, the purchase process is smooth, and many customers are happy with Berkshire Hathaway’s customer service until something goes wrong. VisitorsCoverage may be spared a part of this judgment because it’s not servicing the plans.

Because of its partnerships, VisitorsCoverage offers more diverse plan types. However, when we attempted to get online quotes, Berkshire Hathaway’s website provided us with a quick and easy quote with easy-to-follow plans. Unfortunately, parts of the VisitorsCoverage website were listed as being down for maintenance at the time of this review. As a result, travelers would have to run individual quotes and attempt to compare quotes side-by-side after the fact.

VisitorsCoverage vs. AXA Travel Insurance

For travelers searching for adventure, AXA Assistance USA – Product Name Only offers top-notch benefits for whatever’s on your itinerary. Enjoy coverage for lost days on the slopes, golf courses, and sports equipment rentals. In addition, it boasts complimentary 24/7 concierge services to assist in all arenas, from restaurant reservations to luxury rentals and myriad bells and whistles. In the case of an emergency, generous medical and evacuation limits are appealing. For day-to-day delays of flights and baggage, however, coverage begins only after 12 hours of waiting.

Despite its diverse partnerships, we did not see sports equipment and other supplementary riders AXA offers. However, AXA does not provide the missionary plan or other niche travel insurance products available to VisitorsCoverage shoppers. AXA’s focus is also solely on vacations. VisitorsCoverage has a branch of products meant for travelers coming into the United States for work, missionary ventures, school, and more.

VisitorsCoverage vs. Travelex Travel Insurance

Are you planning a trip stateside? Domestic travelers with their sights set on racking up miles and seeing the United States will appreciate the simplicity of Travelex Travel Insurance – Product Name Only. Travelex offers international plans with baggage loss protection, cancellation coverage, and more. However, it also provides rental collision coverage and roadside assistance for US-based road trippers under its Travel America plan.

As a travel insurance carrier, Travelex lays out its coverage options with easy access before you get a quote. When you first visit the website, you’ll get a preview of each plan in seconds. It doesn’t have the variety you see with VisitorsCoverage. The Travelex Travel America plan is available for up to eight travelers. However, its $50,000 max medical coverage would not be sufficient for a traveler who did not have US-based health insurance. Again, as a travel partner, VisitorsCoverage can offer niche products you won’t find with Travelex.

Why You Should Trust Us: What Went into Our VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance Review

When writing this review, we researched and compared popular travel insurance companies based on myriad factors, including policies offered, add-ons, cost, convenience, claims process, and customer satisfaction. Information on numerous travel insurance products is used in the process, and opinions expressed are based solely on facts gleaned.

Neither marketing tactics nor standalone online reviews were used in compiling these ratings. As most customer reviews come from individuals who have yet to file a claim, an emphasis is placed on plans offered instead of services rendered. VisitorsCoverage is unusual because it’s not the travel insurance company, but we reviewed it based on the support provided, its partners’ coverage, etc.

