Vulnerable Americans to begin masking and testing again amid shambolic Covid booster rollout that has seen just 1% of country vaccinated in a month

Vulnerable Americans are struggling to access the new Covid booster vaccine due to a chaotic fall rollout.

Weeks after new shots were approved and the vaccine rollout was handed over to private companies, just four million Americans, or one percent, have been inoculated with the latest version.

Even though Pfizer has shipped more than 10 million vaccine doses and Moderna has shipped 1 million to sites across the country, Americans still face obstacles when showing up to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are only now beginning to take place this month in nursing homes, and some facilities will not begin vaccinating vulnerable residents until November, despite a rise in infections among the elderly.

Also among the most vulnerable are young children. Danielle Campoamor’s son has been admitted to the intensive care unit twice for a respiratory infection. After the traumatic experience, Campoamor said she schedules appointments for her children to receive all up-to-date vaccines: “The moment there is a new one (Covid vaccine), we sign up.”

Many Americans are told at clinics or pharmacies that their insurance covers the vaccine at no cost to them, and others are asked to pay more than $100 before rolling up their sleeves.

The irregularity of this year’s rollout has been attributed to the fact that it is being left to private companies and not a US government-sponsored campaign as seen during the pandemic.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that most Americans do not plan to receive the updated Covid booster vaccine this year. The red dotted line above shows the 50 percent margin.

The map above shows the proportion of people by state who received the previous updated booster shot. No state exceeded 25 percent coverage

Some vulnerable families have taken matters into their own hands and begun testing and wearing masks to protect themselves while they wait for a vaccine.

It came as Novavax announced it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin shipping doses of its vaccine, which will be available in pharmacies next week.

The U.S. government has recommended that all Americans age six and older receive the new vaccine, which has been updated to protect against the omicron subvariants that have caused a surge in cases.

When the White House ended the Covid-19 public health emergency in May, it transferred responsibility for distribution, administration and payment to private companies, including vaccine manufacturers, pharmacies and insurance plans.

However, decentralizing the rollout of the vaccines, which were free for everyone, has made it difficult and confusing for Americans.

Some Americans show up to receive the vaccine and are forced to wait an hour, while others receive notifications the day before their appointment informing them that it has been canceled.

Chad Worz, chief executive of the American Society of Consulting Pharmacists, told KFF: ‘The distribution of the new Covid-19 vaccine is not going well. “Older adults in (nursing homes) are undoubtedly the most vulnerable and should have been prioritized.”

However, the chaotic rollout could cause seniors in nursing homes to wait until November to receive their new vaccine, and this wait could prove dangerous for many.

Infections among this population have been increasing and now stand at 9.7 per 1,000 residents, a sharp increase from a low of 2.2 per 1,000 residents in June.

While Covid may just be a cold for some, for this high-risk population it could be deadly.

During the first two years of the pandemic, Covid killed more than 200,000 residents and staff, and facilities faced and continue to face resistance to vaccines from both groups.

While 62 percent of nursing home residents were up to date on their vaccines before the most recent one was approved, only a quarter of nursing home employees can say the same, putting residents at risk.

And while Medicare will pay for residents’ vaccinations, employees may face insurance costs.

On Sept. 13, CVS said it would begin receiving doses of the new vaccine that day and would continue to receive inventory on a rolling basis.

All CVS Pharmacy locations were expected to have the vaccine and people could walk into a clinic or schedule an appointment online.

However, the company, the largest U.S. pharmacy chain, said Reuters was still experiencing delivery delays from its wholesalers.

A spokesperson for McKesson, one of the largest wholesalers in the United States, said it had so far shipped 3.8 million Covid vaccines, but acknowledged it needed to increase its supply chain.

A spokesperson for CVS and Walgreens attributed the canceled or rescheduled appointments to supply chain issues and delivery delays.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Walgreens spokeswoman said: ‘For the best experience, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance. “Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app will continue to update to reflect availability.”

While Americans are increasingly frustrated by the obstacles they face, if last year’s vaccine uptake is any indicator of this year’s, many Americans may not even want to get a booster shot.

Last year, only 17 million Americans received the updated bivalent booster, and a recent survey found that 52 percent of adults in the U.S. said they would “definitely” or “probably” not get the newer vaccine.

Still, the most vulnerable, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, continue to rely on the protection provided by an updated vaccine.

Jennifer Kates, senior vice president of KFF, was informed a day before that her Covid vaccine appointment at CVS was canceled. However, Kates was scheduled to attend a conference and then see her elderly parents.

Kates said she hoped the vaccine would provide protection for her and her parents. The Guardian now they will resort to testing and wearing masks.

She said: ‘It was a shame the timing wasn’t right; It was disappointing.’

For one New Jersey father who was lucky enough to get vaccine appointments for himself, his wife and one of his daughters, it cost him nearly $600 in September and he hopes to be reimbursed by his insurance.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. secretary of health and human services, said at a news conference last week that the administration is aware of the problems and is working with insurers to fix them.

He confirmed that anyone with Medicaid, Medicare or private health insurance should have the vaccine covered at no cost. For people without insurance, Becerra said they could apply for a free vaccine through the government’s Bridge Access Program.