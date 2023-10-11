2 Arrested After ‘Accidentally’ Shooting Victim In Face

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (PCSO) – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating an accidental shooting in Seminole.

On October 3, 2023, at approximately 12:23 a.m., deputies responded to the Seminole Community Center located at 7464 Ridge Road in Seminole for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through the detectives’ investigation, it was determined the victim, along with 20-year-old Hayden Fogerty and 17-year-old Caidyn Knuth, were at the location smoking marijuana. Detectives state Fogerty was in possession of a firearm and began manipulating it when it accidentally went off, striking the victim one time in the face.

During an interview with detectives, both Fogerty and Knuth admitted to attempting to conceal the firearm and the shell casing by throwing it in a nearby pond.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and recovered the firearm from the pond.

Fogerty was charged with one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Knuth was charged with one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence and was transported to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center (PJAC).

The investigation continues.

