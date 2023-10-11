Gaza Horrified by Hamas’ ‘ISIS-Style’ Threat to Kill Hostages on Camera

AFP via Getty Images

The author of this story is anonymous for their safety.

GAZA CITY—Gaza residents suffering wave after wave of Israeli bombing on Monday reacted with horror, as Hamas threatened to start executing Israeli hostages on camera each time a civilian is killed in an airstrike without warning.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, made the blood-chilling threat after a day of heavy bombing across the Gaza Strip in response to the militants’ raid on Israel over the weekend, which killed at least 700 people and resulted in scores more being taken as hostages.

